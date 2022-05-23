HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials are finishing up the planning process for the new children’s museum coming to Huntington’s West End.

The museum will promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) as well as housing multiple other exhibits.

Right now, officials are still in the process of hiring contractors to complete the renovation work, so there’s no set time on when the museum will be open.

Some Huntington residents have questions about the museum’s location choice, but officials for the project say there are multiple advantages to having it in Huntington’s West End.

“It’s a little less developed than the downtown areas, parking would be a little easier there. It’s also just the right place, we looked at places all over and every location you look at will have different costs associated with it,” explained Justin McElroy, a Board Member for the Museum.

Residents in Huntington’s West Side all agree this will be a perfect addition to their community.

“I think this is a wonderful thing for them to do for the children around here. There’s not much here for them to do right now, so that would be a great thing,” said resident, Anna Wilson.

Another resident, John Rape, says this will keep the children busy. “There’s not a lot of things to do. So, anything that would help them is a good idea,” he explained.

City officials in Huntington also say they support the project and hope this brings more businesses to the area.