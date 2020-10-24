Plans made for Hobet Mine Project to continue

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice is moving ahead with a project at the former Hobet mine site in Boone County; but not everyone’s happy about it.

Friday afternoon, Governor Justice announced that he has directed the West Virginia Department of Transportation to immediately begin construction for a bridged intersection on “Corridor G” and an improved access road to the site.

It’s an estimated 40 million dollar project and critics are concerned about timing of his announcement.

“Now he’s decided he’s going to do it now and he’s had four years to do it, and instead of doing it in the past, he’s decided he’s going to do it somewhere in the future.” Keith Stephens, Boone County Resident

The Governor says he understands the frustration saying, “this project has been a dream. But we really didn’t have the monies to be able to really move forward in lots of ways.”

His opponent in the November election is also questioning the governor’s commitment to the project.

“The people of West Virginia are tired of broken promises, they’ve seen that out of Jim Justice over and over. This is just another one. He killed the project in 2017, and then today he goes down there and pretends like he’s going to do it.” Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Nominee for WV Governor

Salango says this is just the latest Justice announcements ahead of Election Day. “Right before re-election he’s running around making all of these promises doing these announcements, you know he’s cutting ribbons and giving away money. You know it’s just politics, he’s using taxpayer money to try and win re-election.”

Gov. Justice also announced today that the West Virginia National Guard will resume their activities at Hobet, helping market Hobet to defense industries.

