LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former funeral home co-owner agreed to a plea deal with the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

Richard Slack originally plead not guilty to 21 counts related to child porn and voyeurism in early March, but, as part of his plea deal, he plead guilty to each charge as Judge Andrew Ballard read each one on Wednesday.

Slack will be sentenced on March 22 at 11:00 a.m. He faces 16 to 20 years in prison and will have to serve at least 16 years.

All the victims agreed to the plea deal according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.

Slack, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.