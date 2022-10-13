POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has officially become a member of the Mountain Health Network.

Mountain Health Network officials say the official announcement of PVH’s membership into the network with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was made Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant. However, PVH’s membership became effective on Oct. 1, 2022.

According to Mountain Health Network, plans to enhance PVH’s emergency and rural health services have already begun and patients will see an increased access to medical specialties within the next 100 days. Officials say those services will be accessible through the collaboration of the network’s academic health system partners, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

Mountain Health Network officials also say they plan to connect PVH to their electronic health platform and enhance telehealth services for patient care.

“The people of Mason County and the surrounding area have always been part of Mountain Health, but this step truly solidifies that relationship, said Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP, CEO, MHN. “We take our responsibility to PVH patients and staff and this community seriously, intentionally and purposefully. We will work together with everyone to make PVH a vibrant health care leader in this region.”

During Thursday’s event, Yingling announced Keith Biddle, who has more than 35 years of experience at CHH and MHN, would serve as PVH’s Interim Chief Operating Officer.

The nine community members who will serve on the PVH Board of Trustees were also announced on Thursday. Yingling says he believes their leadership and counsel will be “invaluable” to PVH and Mountain Health Network in serving the community.

The board members include: