POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has officially become a member of the Mountain Health Network.
Mountain Health Network officials say the official announcement of PVH’s membership into the network with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was made Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant. However, PVH’s membership became effective on Oct. 1, 2022.
According to Mountain Health Network, plans to enhance PVH’s emergency and rural health services have already begun and patients will see an increased access to medical specialties within the next 100 days. Officials say those services will be accessible through the collaboration of the network’s academic health system partners, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.
Mountain Health Network officials also say they plan to connect PVH to their electronic health platform and enhance telehealth services for patient care.
“The people of Mason County and the surrounding area have always been part of Mountain Health, but this step truly solidifies that relationship, said Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP, CEO, MHN. “We take our responsibility to PVH patients and staff and this community seriously, intentionally and purposefully. We will work together with everyone to make PVH a vibrant health care leader in this region.”
During Thursday’s event, Yingling announced Keith Biddle, who has more than 35 years of experience at CHH and MHN, would serve as PVH’s Interim Chief Operating Officer.
The nine community members who will serve on the PVH Board of Trustees were also announced on Thursday. Yingling says he believes their leadership and counsel will be “invaluable” to PVH and Mountain Health Network in serving the community.
The board members include:
- Maurice Cooley – a U.S. Army veteran who worked as a behavioral health clinician for 26 years and has held several positions at Marshall University.
- Claire Cotrill – a resident of Point Pleasant and pastor who also worked as a pediatric speech-language pathologist for Mason County Schools.
- C. Dallas Kayser, JD – a resident of Point Pleasant chairman of City Holding Co. and City National Bank. Kayser retired as the senior partner of the Kayser, Layne and Clark law firm.
- Eddie Lanham – a resident of Point Pleasant and the loan administration and collections manager at Farmers Bank.
- Michael Sellards – a career health care administrator who retired in 2019 as the President and CEO of both Pallottine Health Services and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
- Leigh Ann Shepard – a resident of Point Pleasant and the first vice president of City National Bank.
- Rocky Sturgeon – a resident of Gallipolis Ferry, WV who serves as the maintenance manager at APG Polytech in Apple Grove and of Phoenix Technologies in Bowling Green, Ohio.
- Robert Tayengco, MD – an internist at PVH who has been in practice for more than 23 years.
- Angie Zimmerman – A resident of Gallipolis Ferry and owner of The Angie Zimmerman Realty Group, LLC. Zimmerman previously worked as a NICU RN for 26 years.