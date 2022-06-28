POCA, WV (WOWK) — A Poca man will spend six and a half years behind bars for the transportation of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Keegan Shane Stanley, 31 of Poca, uploaded child pornography videos to the file-sharing website, Dropbox, in May 2021.

The press release says a search found that he had over 1,600 images of child pornography at his residence.

It says Stanley was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.