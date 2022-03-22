POCA, WV (WOWK) — People in a small community are keeping their fingers crossed that they will be able to keep a grocery store in their town, as a group that not many people know about is stepping in to see what they can do to help.

“I would like to see there be a food business that comes in here because people need it,” said frequent Poca Foodfair shopper, Charlotte Flanagan. “In the wintertime, in bad weather, in any weather, we need to be able to go to the store when we need to go.”

The Putnam County Development Authority held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss potential solutions, as the Poca Foodfair, the town’s only grocery store, is set to close on April 1, 2022.

“I’m just sick over it,” said frequent Poca Foodfair shopper, Ramona Bailey. “Every time I go in there, I can’t believe they’re closing. This is my store.”

Board members said there are a lot of options on the table that they are still discussing and nothing has been decided yet. However, they said, they want to do what they can to make sure Poca residents have a grocery store.

Those at the meeting say it all comes down to deciding who is going to buy the building, the town, county, or private investors.

Board members said there are already a few investors showing interest and that those leasing the building are willing to sell.

Shoppers who have been leaning on the store for years said they are sad to see it go, as it’s been a staple provider for the community.

“I don’t ever think I’ll find the nicest bunch of people in one place that helps their customers,” said Flanagan.

While there are only ten days until the store permanently closes, board members said this decision will take time. They said they are considering all the possibilities, as they want to do what’s best for the town and its residents.

The board said they will discuss their plans moving forward at their next meeting.