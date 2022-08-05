POCA, WV (WOWK) — The Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Putnam County Emergency Management are helping the Letcher VFD by lending them secondary fire trucks after their station was destroyed by flooding.

In a Facebook post, the Poca VFD says the Letcher VFD station was, “wiped out by the disastrous flooding.” With that, they lost a lot of their equipment.

They say they the equipment they blended is fully stocked with airpacks, a hose, extraction equipment and other tools.

This will allow the Letcher VFD to continue its service.