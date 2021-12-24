All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Point Pleasant firefighters hand out 200 food baskets on Christmas Eve

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK)—On Christmas Eve morning, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department handed out food baskets.

The fire chief says they’ve been doing this for at least 50 years, and this year, they handed out about 200 baskets.

Below is a video message from the Point Pleasant VFD chief:

It’s all made possible through community donations, and firefighters say they just like to help out the community during the holiday season.

