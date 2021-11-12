Point Pleasant leaders eye new opportunities as Route 35 brings more traffic to the area

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) After years of waiting, the new Route 35 is open. For communities like Point Pleasant, it could bring more traffic and new opportunities.

Main Street Point Pleasant Director Christopher Rizer said the new road will be a game-changer. “I mean that is an extra few hundred thousand people a year coming through Point,” he said. “The problem with 35 before it was four lanes is, all these trucking companies and Google Maps and all that avoided it. Now that that is set and in their software all of the traffic from Columbus, south is going to be rerouted through here.”

They’ll be working with the state to update the signage at the exits and other points along the road to attract people to downtown.

“There is so much potential for a welcome center, hotel, travel stop,” he said. “Then getting people downtown. So yes, it is all going to change.”

People who traveled or in some cases went out of their way to avoid the old section of Route 35 say the new four-lane will benefit not just Point Pleasant but other communities along the road as well.

“You know Point Pleasant’s trouble is it is hard to get in and out of,” said resident Lonnie Herdman. “It is one way in and one way out basically. When you just cross the bridge there and hop on to 35 it is probably going to help business and everything.”

While the leaves are changing colors and blowing away along Main Street this time of year, Rizer and others are looking forward to the new opportunities that future seasons will bring.

“Right now is the time to move to Main Street in Point,” Rizer said.

Four new businesses opened on main street this year but Rizer said those numbers should increase significantly in the years ahead.