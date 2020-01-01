Polar swim participants celebrate 2020 in the New River

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – People of all ages gathered at the base of the New River Gorge to take a “plunge” into the New Year for a Fayetteville holiday tradition. The Fayette Station Polar Swim is a free event for anyone brave enough.

“There’s no better way to feel alive on New Year’s Day than to take a dip into cold water,” says Tabitha Stover with the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stover’s husband, Josh, is a returning “polar plunger,” and this year their five-year-old, Willow, will join the club.

“I’m gonna do a polar plunge…it’s when you go in a very cold, cold water,” said Willow.

“I’ve been doing it every year for the past five or six years and she’s been coming and watching asking to do it,” says Josh Stover.

We all know what a polar plunge is, but the real question…with temps in the 30s…is why do it?

“The first time he did it I thought he was totally crazy there was no way I would do that, so I guess I’m crazy too,” says Vickie Howard.

11-year-old Jackson Miller is another first-timer. “I think it’s gonna be cold,” Miller says moments before plunging into the frigid river.

This year’s Polar Swim had nearly double the participants from the last swim.

