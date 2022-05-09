BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On May 4, Braxton County 911 received a report of a body found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, West Virginia. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Troopers responded to the scene and found a dead man, who was unknown at that time.

Initial investigation by troopers and medical examiners revealed the man was Issac Kevin James Canterbury, 18, of the St. Albans area of West Virginia.

The Sutton Detachment of the WVSP has developed persons of interest and is collecting and processing evidence from the scene and other locations.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should contact the WVSP’s Sutton Detachment at (304) 765-2101.