Police apprehend person on Yeager Airport airfield

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—At around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, an operations specialist at Yeager Airport noticed someone on the airfield during her patrol. She asked the person to produce credentials and then realized that they were not an airport employee.
The operations specialist notified the Yeager Airport Police Department, and the person attempted to flee as officers approached them. The person was apprehended and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Yeager Airport Police, airport operations and the Charleston Police Department are still investigating this matter, but there is no threat to the public at this time.
