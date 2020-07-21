Police arrest sword-wielding man

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Boyd County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another man with a sword.

Charles D. Stafford has been charged with Assault 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Failure to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage, according the Ashland Police Department.

Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the 2200 block of Woodland Avenue in Ashland, reporting an alleged in-progress assault involving a weapon. The caller allegedly told officials two people were involved in the altercation and one had allegedly been struck in the head by a sword.

Before officers arrived, an off-duty officer intervened. The suspect, identified as Charles D. Stafford, allegedly fled in a vehicle after being confronted and hit an unoccupied vehicle, according to police.

Police say they found the victim, identified as Charles E. Stafford, with a laceration to the head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police say he was in stable condition as of their last update.

The suspect was found around 9 p.m., arrested and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center without further incident.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories