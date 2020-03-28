Police arrest two after Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people are in custody after a standoff with police that occurred in Huntington.

Police arrested Derek Lee Taubert, 37, of Tennessee and Heather Nicole Dodson, 34, of Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police have charged Taubert with malicious wounding and wanton engagement and Dodson with obstructing.

Cornwell says Nathaniel Adkins, 30, of Huntington, sustained a non-life-threatening injury to their head after a shooting occurring on the 1900 block of Enslow Ave. Friday evening at approximately 11:40 p.m.

According to police, the suspects ran into a house on the 1800 block of Woodmont Road and barricaded the home. The swat team was deployed and entered the house around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted with calls in the city while Huntington Police were dealing with this situation.

The shooting is still under investigation.

