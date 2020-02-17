Police arrest wanted man and woman with help from K-9 officer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – A K-9 officer helped Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest a wanted man and woman staying in a house in Cross Lanes.

Deputies received a tip this morning about the whereabouts of Megan Stowers and James Crawford, both of Sissonville. They found Stowers hiding under a bed and Crawford hiding under a blanket in the kitchen.

Deputies say the K-9, Djambo, bit Stowers and help drag her out after she struggled. The K-9 officer chased and tackled Crawford when he ran into the yard.

“While it’s somewhat unfortunate that the dog had to act in this way to apprehend somebody – and we never want it to be that way – we always prefer somebody turning themselves in. That said, we’re glad the dog was able to do its job.” Sgt. Brian D. Humpherys said. “Djambo took care of things and made it safer for the deputies to be able to do their job so working hand in hand they were able to effect these arrests and not suffer any injuries to our law enforcement partners.”

Stowers and Crawford were treated for their injuries at CAMC General. They were arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on several outstanding warrants.

