Police: Charleston Man arrested for sexual abusing juvenile boy

Rhett Aaron Bowen, 50, of Charleston, was arrested by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree. (Photo provided by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department says Rhett Aaron Bowen, 50, of Charleston, West Virginia, was arrested by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree on Friday, November 8, 2019. Bowen is accused of making sexual contact with a juvenile boy while working as a volunteer at vacation Bible school held at a church in Charleston

Following Bowen’s arrest, additional victims reported to Charleston Police that Bowen had also made sexual contact with them. According to Police, Bowen was known to frequent places in Kanawha City where children are commonly present.

Anyone with information or report of victimization is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

