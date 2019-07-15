Police: Charleston man says wife overdosed, charged with strangling her

Frank Cantley has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston man was arrested and charged with fatally strangling his wife after he called 911 and said she had overdosed, according to the Charleston Police Department. On July 13th, 2019, Kanawha County dispatchers received a 911 call in regards to a reported overdose in the 1000 block of Tinder Ave.

Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded and found, Stephanie Cantley, 39, deceased on the living room floor. The 911 call had been made by her husband Frank Cantley, 44. Police say based on the victim’s injuries and evidence found at the scene, it was determined that Cantley had not overdosed but had died due to being strangled.

According to police, during their investigation, they learned that Frank and Stephanie were arguing. Frank grabbed Stephanie by the neck and started choking her until she went unconscious. Frank then placed the 911 call stating Stephanie had overdosed.

Frank Cantley has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

