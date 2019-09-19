Police: Charleston man wanted in shooting incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for Malik A. Hawk, 22 of Charleston, on a warrant for Wanton Endangerment for a shooting incident on September 14, 2019, in the 800 block of Grant Street in Charleston. Hawk should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Hawk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. Callers can remain anonymous.

