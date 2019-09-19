CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for Malik A. Hawk, 22 of Charleston, on a warrant for Wanton Endangerment for a shooting incident on September 14, 2019, in the 800 block of Grant Street in Charleston. Hawk should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information of Hawk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Police: Charleston man wanted in shooting incident
- Huntington discusses new tools to eliminate property blight in city
- Public meeting held for new Herbert Hoover High School
- Jevon Carter, Mom Cynthia Start Fundraiser to Benefit Alex Miller’s Family: “We’re just doing what Mountaineers do”
- WV Attorney General Morrisey sues Johnson & Johnson over surgical mesh
- West Virginia may face possible state budget cuts again
- Veterans connect with resources at annual Stand Down event
- Children, Lawmakers release butterflies for Childhood Cancer Awareness
- 17 arrested for bringing meth, heroin from San Diego to West Virginia
- Family identifies 11-year-old Ohio girl hit and killed walking to bus stop