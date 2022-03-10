UPDATE ( 7:50 p.m.) A man is in custody after a pursuit in Charleston.

Deputies say that a man fled the scene of a traffic stop after being asked to step out of a vehicle at MacCorkle Ave. and Chesterfield Ave. in Charleston.

33-year-old Jerome Thomas, of Charleston, allegedly started to flee after being stopped. Charleston PD says he then turned his vehicle in the direction of police and tried to strike a detective.

The detective jumped out of the way, and a pursuit continued to the area of West Washington St. and Rebecca St.

Mr. Thomas was then detained.

No officers were injured in this incident.

