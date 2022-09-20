POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Point Pleasant are investigating after a body was found in a building of the old Point Pleasant River Museum.

According to Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, officers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding a report of a body found on Main Street at the old location of the Point Pleasant River Museum.

Veith says when officers arrived, they found the door to the former museum’s storage/furnace building partially open and found an unidentified white male “very decomposed” inside. According to Veith, it appeared the man had allegedly been living in the furnace building. He says the main building of the old museum is not accessible from this building.

According to the police chief, authorities found items that led them to believe the man may be a “local homeless person” but due to the condition of the body, they were not able to make a positive identification. They also could not determine how long the man had allegedly been living in the building.

Veith says the body was sent to the West Virginia State Police crime lab for identification and a cause of death. He says at this time, there is no sign of any foul play.