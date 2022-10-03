PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth.

According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 66 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $2,339.00 cash, 5 firearms, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the estimated street value of the drugs is $7,000.

Lawrence Coleman Hicks, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability.