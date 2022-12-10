CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in a “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital.

Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Women and Children’s Hospital.

A fire department bucket truck will raise Santa up to window level so children can see him from the safety and comfort of their rooms.

In addition, there will be a simultaneous boat parade led by the Charleston Police Department (CPD), Charleston Fire Department (CFD), and the American Sternwheel Association. Santa will also be aboard the CFD’s boat on the Elk River.

CAMC patients whose rooms face the Elk River will be able to see the parade. Local radio station V100 will play two Christmas songs over the radio as a tribute to children and healthcare workers at CAMC.

CPD says they gifted patients with flashlights, coloring books and reindeer antlers. Kids can use their flashlights to shine back at first responders during the holiday festivities.

Participating agencies include Charleston’s fire and police departments, South Charleston’s fire and police departments, St. Albans’ fire and police departments, and Nitro Police Department.