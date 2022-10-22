MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia.

WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond at River’s Edge Campground. The campground is located off Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood.

They say that a preliminary investigation has led them to believe that the vehicle went off the roadway to the left and impacted a large rock, which sent the vehicle airborne. It then landed in the pond.

A dive team was called in from Cabell County to recover the vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation.