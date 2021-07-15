Police investigate 2nd robbery at convenience store in one week

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the same convenience store as a robbery that occurred last week.

The robbery was reported around 9 p.m. at the Exxon located on the intersection 8th Avenue and Roby Road in Huntington.

Ironically, the same store was robbed last Thursday.

Dispatchers did not believe there were any injuries and did not have any information on the suspect involved in the crime.

Huntington Police are investigating the incident.