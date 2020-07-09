NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating after a five-year-old child is dead.
New Boston Police say they received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 that a woman brought a five-year-old girl into the emergency room with injuries.
Not long after, the child would be life-flighted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where she would die at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say their investigation started as soon as they got the call from SOMC and are being assisted by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office.
New Boston Police are not releasing any names at this time, or how the little girl died as this is an active criminal investigation.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
More Stories
- Police launch criminal investigation after 5-year-old girl dies
- Country band Lady A sues singer with same name
- Woman survives contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time
- Elkins City Hall to shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 13 News Now webcast, Wednesday, July 8: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- WV Department of Education releases school re-entry guidance
- Heat advisory for Thursday as heat index should climb to and above 100 degrees
- Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
- Cross Lanes man arrested after holding couple hostage in mobile home
- Crews close Charleston street during structure fire battle