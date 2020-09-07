Police investigate after body found in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment this weekend.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 regarding a possible deceased person inside.
Officers say when they arrived, the apartment door was not secured and they found a male, identified as Derick R. Holsinger, 33, of West Portsmouth, dead inside the apartment.
The Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification responded to the scene, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau at (740) 354-1600.
