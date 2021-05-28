Police investigate after one injured in Charleston shooting

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: According to the Charleston Police Department, a man injured in a shooting this afternoon was taken to the hospital was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say officers responded to the call around 1:55 p.m. regarding a shooting in an alley just off the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting, however, victim had left on foot. Shortly after, the victim, identified by police as Gregory Lamont Mitchell, Jr., 32, of Charleston, was found on Dooley Lane with a gunshot wound to the arm.
During the investigation, police learned Mitchell allegedly got into an altercation with an unknown Black male. They say the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Mitchell before fleeing on foot toward the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street.
The CPD says the suspect is described as a tall, skinny Black male whose hair is in dreadlocks. His clothing description is unknown, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston.
Officials with Metro 911 say the call came in around 1:53 p.m. Friday, May 28 regarding a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue near Rebecca Street. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Dispatchers also confirmed a suspect reportedly fled from the scene on foot. The Charleston Police Department is on scene investigating.
