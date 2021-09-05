Police investigate alleged fatal shooting that caused crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department investigating a fatal shooting that caused a man to crash his vehicle into a building.

Officers say they responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. this morning after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 800 block of 7th Avenue. When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered the 58-year-old man driving the vehicle was unresponsive and appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

HPD forensics investigators and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.