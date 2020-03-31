Police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar, 3 suspects

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a Kanawha County Family Dollar.

According to the Saint Albans Police Department, the crime took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar at the Gateway Shopping Center on MacCorkle Avenue.

Police say three suspects, all dressed alike in dark clothing with their faces partially covered, entered the business and branished handguns.

No injuries are reported and it is unclear at this time what was stolen from the store.

Police say the suspects took off on foot east on Lewis Avenue behind the GoMart.

The Saint Albans Police Department continues to investigate the crime.