Police investigate armed robbery in shopping plaza parking lot

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police need your help locating the suspect in what is believed to be an armed robbery at a shopping plaza parking lot in Kanawha County.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the Ashton Place shopping plaza off of Corridor G in Charleston.

The victim, David Hammock, 52, of Julian, left Kroger and was returning to his vehicle located in the central area of the parking lot near South Hills Cleaners.

According to police, Hammock says that as he approached his vehicle, he felt what he thought was a gun pressed in his back and heard a man ask for his money.

Hammock gave the suspect his money and the suspect took off, last being scene behind Cozumel restaurant.

The suspect is described as a white male, black hoodie, and blue jeans.