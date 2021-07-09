Police investigate body found beside residence

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Police are investigating a body found in Portsmouth.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the body was found on the 2900 block of Gallia Street next to a home.
Police have not identified the individual. The investigation division of the police department is headed to the scene to take over the investigation.
We will provide more details on this developing story as soon as those details become available.
