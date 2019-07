KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Main Street in Charleston.

Dispatchers say one person was shot, though their injuries are unknown.

Charleston Police, Kanawha County EMS, and Charleston Fire are responding to the scene.

We will provide more information on this developing story as new details become available.