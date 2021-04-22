The latest: Man charged in Charleston murder following Elkview crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Kanawha County.

According to Charleston Police, officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Stuart Street in Charleston around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, Charles “C.J.” Thaxton, 29, of Charleston was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police determined that the victim and the suspect, Beau Alexander Hodge, 30, of Clendenin, had a fight in the alley.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun and fired one shot at the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a white Ford F-250.

Hodge crashed the truck, flipping it on its side on the 100 block of North Pinch Road.

He was injured and transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition. He is charged with 1st degree murder.