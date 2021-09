Police are investigating after a person was shot in Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo Credit: 13 News Reporter Zach Gilleland)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are on the scene after a person was shot this morning on the city’s West Side.

Dispatchers say the call was reported around 11:46 a.m. this morning, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and the person has been taken to the hospital.

Police have no further details at this time. There is no word on the person’s condition.