KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are responding to a shooting in Charleston.
The shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Elm Street.
According to police, the victim is a man and is in critical condition. Several shots were fired.
We’ll provide more details on this developing story as they emerge.
More Stories
- Update: Victim in critical condition after shooting
- Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing, some counties fail
- New guideline approved, provides food for Kentuckians unemployed by COVID-19
- Foster families needed in West Virginia: Online training available
- Sanitation concerns arise during COVID-19 crisis
- WVDHHR confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19
- White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing
- Debate over closing West Virginia schools for the rest of the year
- Kentucky schools remain closed through May 1; state’s COVID-19 cases total 770, 11 new deaths reported
- Worldwide coronavirus cases tops 1 million