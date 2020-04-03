Update: Victim in critical condition after shooting

Live Now
Mike Magee, 13 News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are responding to a shooting in Charleston.

The shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Elm Street.

According to police, the victim is a man and is in critical condition. Several shots were fired.

We’ll provide more details on this developing story as they emerge.

