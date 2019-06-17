Police identify victim in deadly Charleston shooting

Charleston, W.V.a. (WOWK) – Charleston Police say one person is dead after an overnight shooting. It happened near the corner of Ash Street and Bigley Avenue near the Piggly Wiggly.

Police say on Monday, June 17th, 2019 shortly before 1 AM, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ash Street on the West Side. Inside the home, the victim, Adam Swim, 40, of Charleston, was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, no arrests have been made. No details have been provided about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police

Department at 304-348-8111

