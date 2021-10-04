Police investigate fatal shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating an alleged homicide after a fatal shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio.

On Friday, October 1, Portsmouth Police received a call from dispatch about a person who was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of Eck Ct. in Portsmouth. Police and EMS reported to the scene, and once inside the residence, they found Timothy Perkins, 20, of Chillicothe, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Perkin’s body was transported to Montgomery Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing. Additional details will be released once they are available.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident can contact Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.