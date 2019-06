PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Portsmouth Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in the city.

The shooting was reported Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of 7th Street.

Officers responded to the apartment at that location and found the victim, identified as 42-year-old David Ronald Scott inside. Scott was the individual who lived at the apartment.

Anyone with information about this incidence is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at 740-354-1600.