Police investigate homicide in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide.

Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of 6th Avenue around 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, after Cabell County 911 received a call of a dead person inside a home. They say the deceased male has been identified as Dvid Thompson II, 23, of Detroit.

The department’s Criminial Investigative Bureau and Forensics Investigation Unit are looking into the incident as a homicide. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444 or the Criminal Investigative Bureau at (304) 696-4420.

