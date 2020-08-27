Police investigate Huntington shooting

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27: Two people have been transported after a shooting in Huntington, according to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

Patrol officers and investigators are on the scene. There is still no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries at this time.

WOWK 13 News has a crew on route to the scene, and we will continue to update you on this developing story as we learn more information.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Bronson Court.

There is no word on the victim’s condition and no names are being released at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

