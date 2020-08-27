UPDATE 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27: Two people have been transported after a shooting in Huntington, according to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
Patrol officers and investigators are on the scene. There is still no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries at this time.
WOWK 13 News has a crew on route to the scene, and we will continue to update you on this developing story as we learn more information.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.
Dispatchers say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Bronson Court.
There is no word on the victim’s condition and no names are being released at this time.
The Huntington Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Police investigate Huntington shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
- WV reports highest single-day COVID-19 death toll which is approaching 200
- VIDEOS: Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge
- Reward offered for information on Meigs County arsons
- UPDATE: Oakwood Exit reopens after crash
- Marshall-EKU season opener to be shown on ESPN
- Mountain State celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment
- Storms here Thursday and Friday before Laura’s remnants arrive