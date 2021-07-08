Police investigate murder in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LOWMAN, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was found dead in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say they received a request for assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 6, after a man was found dead in the Peach Orchard community near State Route 2033.
Troopers and detectives say the man has been identified as 58-year-old Carl Daniels. Investigators say the evidence at the scene suggests foul play and preliminary autopsy findings showed Daniels died of an apparent homicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
