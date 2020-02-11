Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: February 11, 2020, 11:45 a.m.: Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the sheriff’s office will be investigating the officer-involved shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

The sheriff’s office says there were two other incidents that happened this morning that police say may be connected to this incident including a murder and a carjacking on the West Side. One incident confirmed to be involved in the shooting is a car crash that the suspect walked away from. The shooting took place directly after the crash.

Rutherford tells WOWK the suspect beat an officer with a flat iron. The officer attempted to stop him with a baton and then fired two shots at the suspect. Both were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the suspect. The officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: February 11, 2020, 11:30 a.m.: Both the suspect and the officer have been taken to the hospital. Police say the officer has non-life-threatening injuries but was beaten with a flat iron. There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

Metro dispatch officials say multiple blocks on the West Side of Charleston in the area of Indiana Avenue, Pennsylvania Ave, Washington St W, Bigley Ave, and others will be shut down due to a Law Enforcement investigation until further notice. Police are asking that traffic avoid the area.

Police say there is no danger to the general public.

