OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in the Olive Hill community of Kentucky.

KSP says that troopers responded to a shooting on Easterling Cemetary Road on Feb. 25. They say that when troopers arrived on the scene, they found that a man and a woman had been involved in a domestic altercation during which the man was shot.

The man reportedly left the area to seek medical attention. He was transported to St. Claire Regional Medical Center and then sent to UK Medical Center for treatment.

Police say that any and all charges will be presented to a grand jury.

This case is still under investigation.