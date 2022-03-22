PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An assault investigation is underway in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say they received a 911 call regarding a shooting in South Williamson on Monday, and when they responded to New Camp Road, they discovered that one person had been shot.

After investigating, police say they determined that Jimmy Crabtree discharged a firearm and struck a victim who was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.