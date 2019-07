CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting on Charleston’s west side.

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 p.m. on the 700 block of Washington Street West in Charleston.

Dispatchers says there is one male victim who was shot twice by an unknown suspect, but there is no word on his injuries at this time.

Police say the shooting occurred over a bike.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Charleston EMS are responding at the scene.