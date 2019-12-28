Police investigate shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police say a man was shot in Huntington late last night.

Huntington Police Interim Chief Ray Cornwell said the call came in around 11.30 p.m. about a shooting near Stadium Spirits at 20th Street & 6th Avenue. He also said information gathered from the scene suggests that several shots were fired and that an injured person was taken from the scene by friends.

A vehicle was later stopped by authorities in Boyd County, Kentucky where the driver stated she had a man in the car who had been shot. The deputy then escorted the vehicle to a hospital.

Police said the driver apparently fled in the vehicle while the deputy was helping the victim. Cornwell said the incident is under investigation and no word on the victim’s condition is being released at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories