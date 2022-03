HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are on the scene of a shots fired call.

Police say the incident happened today Friday, March 4, in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Officials with HPD say they do not believe anyone has been shot at this time, but two houses, one of which is vacant, were struck.

Officers and detectives are still investigating. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.