Police investigate stabbing at Charleston Mall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a stabbing at the Charleston Town Center Mall, according to Kanawha County Metro officials.
The incident happened around 3:02 p.m. on the third level of the mall parking garage on Quarrier Street. Officials say the victim was not transported for medical treatment.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident. At this time, one person has been detained.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.