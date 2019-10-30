Police investigate two shooting incidents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents to see if they may be connected.

According to a press release, police first responded to a shots fired call on 8th Avenue and 1st Street, where two suspects who fled on foot were detained after a brief chase. One of those suspects was arrested for an unrelated charge.

A short while later, police received a call that a person had walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital because he had been shot in the foot.

The individual claimed he was trying to break up a fight at a convenience store at 8th Street and 9th Avenue when a gun discharged.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the two calls are related.

Huntington Police continue to investigate.

