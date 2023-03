BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is investigating after an alleged threat to Ashland Middle School.

According to the APD, officers responded to the school regarding a threat made over the phone. Investigators say no threat has been found, but officers are remaining on scene, and there will be a heavy police presence at the school throughout the investigation.

The APD says they also have a presence at other local schools as an additional precaution.